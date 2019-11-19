Rutland Residents Association files complaint with provincial obudsmen over low-income housing

Members of the Rutland Residents Association have submitted a complaint to the provincial ombudsman about the negative impacts that low-barrier supportive housing for those experiencing homelessness is having on their neighbourhood.

The complaint, approved by the association on Monday night, is part of a larger frustration voiced by residents in the neighbourhood about ongoing drug use and crime that they’re seeing from people currently living in low-income housing such as Heath House.

During the meeting, members said they had already sent a letter to at least one city official asking for help to fix the drug problem — but to no avail.

The letter asked the city to increase lighting on local streets, improve sightlines in Rutland by pruning hedges, installing cameras and to put more community mailboxes in the neighbourhood.

Rutland Residents Association president Peter Pagliocchini said there are a couple streets in their neighborhood that the complaint is focusing on.

“The first thing we talked about is the Mills Road and Sylvania Street areas and the ongoing needle and drug paraphernalia that people are getting a hold of,” said Pagliocchini.

“That area needs to be cleaned up as best we can. That includes stepping up policing and creating ongoing surveillance. When police come to the area, they (drug users) go away. And when the police go away, the come back.”

To help tackle the issue, Rutland resident Christopher Bocskei has been undertaking a project with the association looking at the impact dry and wet facilities have on communities similar to Rutland.

Bocskei said the project will give the association a better idea regarding how to tackle local drug issues.

“We’re looking at what issues some of these facilities have been experiencing, including those in Nanaimo, Maple Ridge, Grand Forks and Victoria,” said Bocskei.

“By talking with different Facebook groups in these communities about the issues going on from these facilities — including fire alarms consistently going off in the buildings from people smoking crack in their rooms. to drug dealers moving to areas around these facilities and bringing in more crime — we’re looking at what Rutland can do to hopefully mitigate these impacts.”

According to BC Housing, there are over 7,600 people experiencing homelessness in the province.

