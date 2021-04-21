Rutland Secondary student struck by vehicle while riding scooter

An ambulance arrived at the scene and tended to the young woman, who only sustained minor scratches.

A Rutland Secondary School student who was riding her scooter during her lunch break was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Rutland Road North and Hartman Road on Wednesday (April 21). (Twila Amato - Kelowna Capital News)

A Rutland Secondary School student was riding an electric scooter during her lunch break when a vehicle struck her on Wednesday afternoon (April 21).

The incident occurred around noon at the intersection of Rutland Road North and Hartman Road.

The young woman only sustained minor scratches in the collision and was otherwise uninjured.

RCMP also attended the scene.

Rutland Senior Secondary student was hit while crossing the street on her scooter. Fortunately, she only sustained minor injuries. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/RcE7rhLnvK — twila m amato (@twilamam) April 21, 2021

