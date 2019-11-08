Rutland Senior Secondary celebrates Indigenous veterans

Students put together an immersive experience for fellow students

Staff and students from Rutland Senior Secondary celebrated Canada’s Indigenous veterans in an immersive experience.

The event had students participating in different stations for performances, as others came by in groups to watch and learn.

The day highlighted Tommy Prince, who is one of Canada’s most decorated Indigenous soldiers. According to the school, one of Prince’s granddaughters attended Rutland Senior Secondary.

The event was a collaboration between staff and students with the aim to educate the community about the sacrifices of those who serve.

