Rutland townhouse project will ‘step it up a notch’: Kelowna Councillor

Modern design may raise bar for developers in Rutland community

A nine-unit townhouse development slated for a former single-dwelling lot on Rutland’s Kneller Road has been given the go-ahead by City of Kelowna councillors on Monday.

New Town Architecture and Engineering’s attractive design, use of greenery and architectural and material choices won council over.

“I think it’s a really nice use of materials in a nice mix and it will be a wonderful addition to the Rutland area,” Coun. Gail Given said. “It really steps it up a notch and sends a cue for the types of form and character that we want to see setting up a really nice trend for the area.”

The plans call for three buildings, one five-unit building and two two-unit buildings. Each unit is provided a double-car garage, a private backyard and common spaces both at grade level and on the rooftop. Road access will be off of Kneller Road and through a main driveway that divides the buildings.

“Coun. (Charlie) Hodge isn’t here today, so I wanted to channel his thinking,” Coun. Luke Stack said. “‘Boy, it’s nice to see some green backyards in these nice little townhouses.’”

“In a townhouse, often it’s common area and to have a private little space is really unique,” Stack said. “I’m sure the people who will be moving into them will be very excited.”

