Rutland Veterans Club reflects back over the years

Weekly events like darts, pool, karaoke have kept the unit and members thriving

Meat draws are held regularly at the club’s location in Rutland. From left to right: organizer Kelvin Fitzgerald, president Kathy Barber and vice president Burpee Aitkens (Carli Berry/Capital News)

It was 17 years ago when The Army Navy & Air Force Veterans Association Unit 376 moved into their new business location at 270 Dougall Road North in Kelowna. Now, they’re busier than ever.

Over the years, the unit has served as a place for a variety of functions and activities. Whether it’s seniors enjoying a regular crib match, a drop-in dart match on Monday or pool leagues on Wednesday and Sunday, countless people have received immeasurable amounts of happiness from the space.

One of those latest events included the unit’s participation in the annual Remembrance Day ceremonies. Unit 376 president Kathy Barber spoke with Capital News and reflected on what the unit did to help remember and honour all off Canada’s veterans for this year.

“We assisted and helped Royal Canadian legions in their poppy campaign,” said Barber.

“Our unit does the Rutland area. We had members sit in places with their trays, we dropped off member trays to businesses, and we helped to replenish the trays when they were out.”

This year, members marched from the unit location on Dougall Road to the neighborhood cenotaph for Remembrance Day. Barber said unit members were part of dozens of people who turned out for the event.

Barber said other events hosted by the unit have helped to support local organizations in the community.

“We have meat draws on Wednesdays and Saturdays. All the money from meat draws goes towards charity and for a little advertising for us.”

On top of charitable causes, the unit also does some fun events to help keep their members smiling.

“This year, We had Halloween and costume night. We also had a function with a masquerade ball that people purchased tickets for on Nov. 1. We had a band to go along with it.”

Running the unit isn’t easy. Barbery said a president, two vice presidents, seven executive members, staff and volunteers all help to keep it running.

To learn more about Unit 376, you can visit their website at www.kelownaarmynavy.com

