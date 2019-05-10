Rutland weight-loss group celebrates members’ milestones.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is holding a chapter open house May 11

Carol Warren (left) celebrates with the Queen of a Rutland chapter of TOPS weight-loss support group. Photo: Carol Warren

Local women are being celebrated for their sensible weight-loss.

At the Kelowna chapter of weight-loss support group Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), members are being recognized for sticking to the group’s slogan: Real People, Real Weight-loss.

“Local women were crowned chapter Queens for their weight-loss,” said Kelowna chapter’s Carol Warren, who was recognized for her loss of 42 pounds.

“Now, we want to concentrate on the growth of our local TOPS chapters.”

READ MORE: Kelowna mom drops pounds, changes life, wins prize

On May 11, the Rutland chapter will host a TOPS open house for a chance for local residents interested in the weight-loss programs to meet, chat and hear from local leaders and members.

“We’re sharing success stories,” said Warren.

READ MORE: City of Kelowna responds to DropBike

The open house starts at 10 a.m. at Lutheran Church at 250 Gibbs Road West in Rutland.

For more information, contact Warren at carolwaren3575@gmail.com.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.