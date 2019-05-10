Rutland weight-loss group celebrates members’ milestones.

Local women are being celebrated for their sensible weight-loss.
At the Kelowna chapter of weight-loss support group Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), members are being recognized for sticking to the group’s slogan: Real People, Real Weight-loss.
“Local women were crowned chapter Queens for their weight-loss,” said Kelowna chapter’s Carol Warren, who was recognized for her loss of 42 pounds.
“Now, we want to concentrate on the growth of our local TOPS chapters.”
On May 11, the Rutland chapter will host a TOPS open house for a chance for local residents interested in the weight-loss programs to meet, chat and hear from local leaders and members.
“We’re sharing success stories,” said Warren.
The open house starts at 10 a.m. at Lutheran Church at 250 Gibbs Road West in Rutland.
For more information, contact Warren at carolwaren3575@gmail.com.
