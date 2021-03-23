Rutland, West Kelowna weekend shooting incidents targeted: Kelowna RCMP

Police said there is not enough evidence to determine if they are connected, however

Police cordoned off three suites at Golden Age Apartments on Prior Road in Rutland on Sunday, March 21. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

The shooting incidents that occurred on Sunday, March 21 in Kelowna and West Kelowna were targeted, police confirmed.

The first incident resulted in the death of a man near Highway 97 in Kelowna, with investigators saying they believe the shooting occurred between 3:30 and 4:30 a.m.

At the time, police have said the first shooting had the “characteristics of a targeted shooting.” The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit is now investigating and treating the case as a homicide.

Later in the morning, a woman suffering from an “apparent gunshot wound” arrived at Kelowna General Hospital at approximately 6 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP responded to the area, as well as a Rutland apartment complex.

Police said they believe the woman was shot at Golden Age Apartments on Prior Road South. Police blocked off the area around the complex for most of Sunday. Three suites within the complex were also taped off and investigated.

The RCMP said both shooting incidents are believed to be targeted but are unsure if they are connected.

“But at this time, we have no evidence to suggest that they are connected,” Kelowna RCMP said in an emailed statement.

Investigation into the two incidents continues. The RCMP is asking anybody with information on the incidents to contact them at 250-762-3300.

For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

