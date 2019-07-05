The cat which was tortured early Friday morning. (Submitted)

Rutland woman devastated after finding her cats mouth glued shut

She claims her cat isn’t the only victim of torture in the Rutland area

A Rutland woman came home early Friday morning to find her cat’s mouth glued shut.

The woman who wishes to stay anonymous claims her friend found her cat with glue seeping from her mouth and they had to cut it out and wash it with warm water.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Christman animal cruelty matter adjourned

“Thankfully she is okay, she ate her wet food and woke up this morning seemingly fine,” said the woman.

She says there have been multiple animal cruelty incidents in Rutland, some of which include cats allegedly being beaten with bats and she claims a few of her neighbours say their cats have gone missing.

Police say they partner with community organizations to handle these calls.

READ MORE: Shuswap woman found not guilty of animal cruelty charges

“RCMP often work collaboratively with our partners at the Kelowna BC SPCA on these types of investigations. Our officers typically work alongside and provide support to SPCA Animal Protection Officer’s who typically take the lead on animal cruelty investigations,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

For all concerns of neglect or cruelty to animals, the public can contact the BC SPCA reporting hotline at 1-855-622-7722.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Province collecting feedback on training program for Class 1 drivers
Next story
It’s a girl! Baby orca snapped by Victoria whale watching company

Just Posted

Kelowna youth football stars representing team B.C. in national football tournaments

All seven play for the Kelowna Secondary Owls Varsity and Junior Varsity teams

Rutland woman devastated after finding her cats mouth glued shut

She claims her cat isn’t the only victim of torture in the Rutland area

Easy access to benefits: Minister of Seniors tells Kelowna citizens

Seniors Minister Filomena Tassi says feds streamline access, increase GIS for most vulnerable

Court date set for Kelowna Dark Web drug bust couple

Cassie Bonthoux, 30, and James Nelson, 36, face eight separate charges.

UPDATE: two crashes causing delays on Springfield Road

The accidents was reported Friday afternoon just after 1 p.m.

Osprey chick raises concern in Okanagan

The second of two osprey eggs hatched Friday morning however it is believed the first chick died

Penticton June building permits worth close to $5 million

382 permits have been issued in first half of 2019

SOWINS raises more than $50,000 in walk

Penticton’s Walk to End Abuse was held in early June

Suitcase gun, $300,000 in stolen property and more seized in Shuswap

Police recover vehicles, machinery stolen in past several years, mostly from Lower Mainland

Alberta golf cart driver runs over and kills two geese

An employee of the Sandpiper Golf and Country Club near Edmonton was the one driving

23 projects get cash to help restore B.C.’s fragile salmon stocks

One such project aims to find dikes on Lower Fraser River that block passage of juvenile salmon

Taseko Mines pursues court injunction against B.C. First Nation for exploratory drilling

Tsilhqot’in Nation held a peaceful protest and stopped Taseko contractors from hauling equipment west of Williams Lake

Vandal swims out to spray-paint beacon in Victoria harbour

A man made his way out to a beacon near the Johnson Street Bridge with paint

COLUMN: The year we almost lost Canada Day

Members of the Summerland Legion have ensured our national holiday is celebrated here

Most Read