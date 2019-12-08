Rutland’s annual Christmas light-up brings the community together

The event is being held from 1 to 6 p.m. at Plazza 33 and Roxy Square

Rutland’s annual Christmas Light Up presented by Valey first is taking place today from 1 to 6 p.m.

The Rutland Christmas celebration has been an annual tradition for over a decade, bringing the community together.

“We’re so unique with Rutland because we have such a big base,” said Laurel D’Andrea, event organizer and executive director of Uptown Rutland Business Association.

“The community loves to have local events. This way (people living in Rutland) don’t have to go downtown. They’ve got everything here. We have the beautiful tree up at Roxby Square. There’s so much going on here and we want to support local. All these local businesses support us when we put this on. So, it’s a win-win situation.”

Beginning at 1 p.m. at Plazza 33 in Rutland families can explore the different vendors selling crafts, while also enjoying cookie decorating, face painting and a Santa letter workshop.

Then, at 3 p.m. Santa will be reading a story at the Rutland Library.

At 3:30 p.m. the event will move over to Roxy Square where an emergency services vehicle will be serving chilli and a bun. The Kelowna Chiefs will also be scrimmaging with the kids, while Kelowna Active Living and Culture will be running an array of games. Kelowna Regional Transit’s Santa Sleigh Bus will also be in attendance.

Rounding up the event at 5 p.m., 20 to 30 students from the RSS Choir will be signing before the official tree light up.

