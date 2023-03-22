Rutland’s champion ‘tenacious politician who loved family and community’

Al Horning was honoured by the City of Kelowna during a ceremony in council chambers on Feb. 6, 2022. (Photo/Facebook)

Al Horning is being remembered as a tenacious politician and a man who loved his community and his family by someone who worked alongside him the in B.C. Legislature.

“I’m deeply sorry to hear about his loss,” said Prince George-Valemount Liberal MLA Shirley Bond. “I send my personal condolences to his family. I know how deeply he will be missed.”

Horning died March 20.

Bond, who was elected in 2001, first met Horning when he was elected to represent Kelowna-Lake Country in the 2005 provincial campaign.

“I am very fortunate to have worked with some fantastic MLAs and Al Horning was one of them. What I appreciated most was his tenacity, his love for his community and his family.”

Bond said she distinctly remembers his passion for the Kelowna International Airport.

“He was always a champion for the airport and the potential that came with that.”

She noted that Horning had a stroke during his time as MLA but added it did not deter his passion for family and sport.

“What he talked about was wanting to be healthy again so he could golf,” she said. “He made the choice to step away from politics and spend time with his family.”

Bond says it was difficult for the Liberal team at the time, but all of Horning’s colleagues wanted what was best for him.

“I’m just grateful to have had the chance to work with him, and I know how deeply cared about and respected he was by the people he represented. I think that’s important to remember at difficult times like this.”

