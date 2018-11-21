Rutland’s Christmas Light Up to bring holiday magic once again

The annual Rutland Light Up takes place Dec. 9

Rutland’s own Christmas Light Up is getting a boost this year.

Leading up to the holiday extravaganza, anyone can enter to win daily prizes during the 24 Days of Giveaways leading up to the official tree light up Dec. 9 at 4:30 p.m. at Roxby Square. There will be a grand prize drawn on the same day as the light up that will include $150 in gift cards for local Rutland businesses.

“It’s important (to have a Rutland Christmas event) because we want people to utilize the businesses and services here in Rutland,” said Laurel D’Andrea, executive director of the Uptown Rutland Business Association.

“There are 36,000 people up here and we are lucky to have our own community focused businesses. It’s a fun and free event for the community and there’s no need to travel downtown.”

The annual Rutland Christmas Light Up starts at Willow Park Shopping Centre at 3 p.m. where hot beverages will be served to the sound of carollers. A festive caravan made up of decorated vehicles from community partners and a holiday bus guide the way to Roxby Square for the main event.

The Kelowna Chiefs will then hold a scrimmage and songs will be sung by the Rutland Senior Secondary choir once the switch is flicked welcoming another year of Christmas in Rutland.

Later in the night the street will be brought to life with holiday spirit and on-lookers can decorate cookies, write letters to Santa and visit a Christmas Craft market at Plaza 33 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The family friendly, free evening will end with a special reading of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas by Santa Claus himself.

Willow Park Church’s Living Nativity, a musical drama for all ages, called Through the Wardrobe will be taking place that same weekend from Dec. 7 until Dec. 9. The Living Nativity will also include a walk through Christmas scenes, hot drinks, cookies and a Bethlehem petting zoo.

The event takes place Dec. 9 from 3 to 7 p.m. with the Light Up scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

