RV engulfed in flames spreads to neighbouring camper in Keremeos

The occupant of the RV was not home during the early morning fire

Residents in downtown Keremeos had an early morning wakeup call after an RV caught fire on Main Street.

The fire department responded to the 3 a.m. fire at Main Street and 7th Street, to find the RV engulfed in flames.

The sole occupant wasn’t home at the time, having been in the hospital, according to Fire Chief Jordy Bosscha.

Another RV beside the one on fire was melting and moments away from igniting, as was a shed and a dog kennel, said Bosscha. There was also a house and vehicles on the neighbouring property that could have been at risk.

“Thankfully there was no wind or it would have been a different story,” said Bosscha. Fire crews were on scene for more than two hours this morning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Two engines, along with three other fire vehicles and 14 firefighters responded to the scene.

