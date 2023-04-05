Highway 97 reopened after Penticton man’s RV catches fire near Kelowna airport

A Penticton man whose kind-hearted nature was awarded by some Good Samaritans is now without a home.

Wayne was living in a tent in April of 2021 when he ws approached outside of a Tim Hortons by Kim Cameron, a full-time nurse, who started a GoFundMe campaign that ended up bringing in five figures and was enough to buy Wayne a camper van.

On April 5 of this year, that RV went up in flames on Highway 97 near the Kelowna International Airport.

The fire closed all lanes of the highway at Airport Road for a short period of time while crews battled the blaze.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 9:30a.m. Wednesday morning, responding to what was a ‘fully-involved’ fire. Black smoke could be seen heading northbound out of Kelowna.

Breaking – Highway 97 northbound beside @ylwkelowna is closed due to a vehicle fire @KelownaCapNews @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/wqsDBEKN7x — Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) April 5, 2023

The RV was said to be approximately 22 feet long.

Black Press was able to confirm that it was indeed Wayne’s vehicle. Reporters are looking to connect with Wayne regarding his future plans after the fire.

