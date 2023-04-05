(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Highway 97 reopened after Penticton man’s RV catches fire near Kelowna airport

Incident started around 9:30a.m. Wednesday morning

A Penticton man whose kind-hearted nature was awarded by some Good Samaritans is now without a home.

Wayne was living in a tent in April of 2021 when he ws approached outside of a Tim Hortons by Kim Cameron, a full-time nurse, who started a GoFundMe campaign that ended up bringing in five figures and was enough to buy Wayne a camper van.

READ MORE: Penticton helps a man and his dog go from homeless to happy in a Winnebago

On April 5 of this year, that RV went up in flames on Highway 97 near the Kelowna International Airport.

The fire closed all lanes of the highway at Airport Road for a short period of time while crews battled the blaze.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 9:30a.m. Wednesday morning, responding to what was a ‘fully-involved’ fire. Black smoke could be seen heading northbound out of Kelowna.

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

The RV was said to be approximately 22 feet long.

Black Press was able to confirm that it was indeed Wayne’s vehicle. Reporters are looking to connect with Wayne regarding his future plans after the fire.

READ MORE: Multiple Kelowna RCMP descend on repeat offender’s house in Rutland

