UPDATED: ICBC fights back against claims that it’s ‘ripping off’ B.C. RV drivers

Canadian Taxpayers Federation is urging the provincial government to open up ICBC to competition

The province’s auto insurer is fighting back over accusations from a taxpayers’ group that it’s “ripping off” people who drive RVs.

Kris Sims, B.C. director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, said in a release on Thursday drivers in B.C. pay $1,000 more to insure a recreational vehicle than their Albertan peers.

Calling ICBC a “bloated government monopoly,” Sims provided a copy of insurance estimates for the same RV in both provinces, showing the cost in Alberta at $413, compared to the B.C. sum of $1,434.

But an ICBC official said it’s not a fair comparison because the corporation provided “better value” to customers than private insurers in Alberta.

“What’s frustrating is that they don’t provide context to their numbers,” said spokesperson Joanna Linsangan.

“The quote they provide for B.C. seems like for a person who chose to purchase a more comprehensive insurance package, whereas the Alberta one could very well be for someone who chose the bare minimum.”

READ MORE: Crashes reach ‘all-time high’ across B.C.: ICBC

READ MORE: ICBC in ‘financial dumpster fire’: minister

“Most B.C. drivers already pay the highest gasoline prices in North America and they can’t even escape to the wilderness in their motorhomes without getting ripped off by ICBC,” said Sims.

The federation is urging the province to change ICBC into a co-op and open it up to competition.

Linsangan said ICBC was created because many people in B.C. were driving without insurance.

“A public insurance model that ensures all drivers have the most basic level of insurance protects anyone who is in a crash,” she said. “In other places, you can see as many as one in five cars driving uninsured. Here in B.C., it’s one per cent.”

She pointed to the ever-growing number of crashes in B.C. – which in 2017 hit a peak of 350,000 annually – as raising insurance premiums for drivers.

“Whether you have a public insurance system or a co-op, the fact of the matter is, crashes are going up in B.C., and crash rates have a direct impact in what people pay for their insurance.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Central Okanagan air quality falls to moderate risk
Next story
Shooting death in the South Okanagan

Just Posted

Update: Growth anticipated for Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire

The wildfire across the lake from Peachland is burning at 200 hectares

Update: Wildfire near Peachland grows to 500 hectares, structures threatened

Peachland - Evacuation orders have been issued for Brent Road and Highway 97 South properties

Updated: Complete list of B.C. Interior wildfire coverage

Up-to-date information on blazes happening the Kamloops Wildfire Centre

Central Okanagan air quality falls to moderate risk

Children, elderly, and people with medical conditions should take precautions

Through your lens: Okanagan wildfires

Check out some of the captivating images and video from social media of the wildfires

Update: Wildfire near Peachland grows to 500 hectares, structures threatened

Peachland - Evacuation orders have been issued for Brent Road and Highway 97 South properties

Shooting death in the South Okanagan

RCMP major crime unit investigating fatal shooting in Oliver

Syrian refugees fear for lives at home

Former head of Salmon Arm Refugee Coalition says Canada should be doing more

Shuswap’s first Syrian refugee wants world to stop dictatorship

Six of nine refugee families remain in Salmon Arm, all settling well ‘in paradise’

Canadian government threatens to retaliate if Trump imposes auto tariffs

U.S president had suggested that auto imports pose a national security risk to the U.S.

Wildfire concerns cancel Penticton Bull-a-Rama

Fire, smoke and travel all factors in cancelling the event at Penticton Speedway

Athletes prepare for three-day triathlon

The Ultra520K Canada will be held Aug. 4 to 6 in the South Okanagan and Similkameen

Firefighters hold Pike Mountain blaze

No further growth expected

Okanagan boaters advised to watch for wildfire air tankers

Boaters on Okanagan and Skaha lakes are being advised to watch for air tankers

Most Read