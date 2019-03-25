RV lifestyle comes to the Okanagan

BC Interior RV Show returns to Penticton for the eighth year

Everything you want to know about the RV lifestyle will be featured at the BC Interior RV Show in Penticton.

From April 5 to 7, the show that fills 80,000 square feet of indoor space in the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, Okanagan Hockey School arena and the South Okanagan Events Centre, will be highlighted with education sessions. There will be over 40 different exhibitors promoting products and services related to the RV lifestyle, including the best and newest RV models in the industry.

Doors open on Friday at noon with a short opening ceremony with dignitaries taking place at 12:45 p.m.

Friday, April 5

1:30 p.m. – Propane Safety with Okanagan College Instructors

3 p.m. – RV Spring & Summer Preparation & Maintenance Tips with John Clarke

4:30 p.m. – Trailer Suspension, Brakes and Bearings with Okanagan College Instructors

6 p.m. – Parking your RV and Road Tips with John Clarke

7:30 p.m. – Mobile Satellite for Rving in Canada with Kelly Copan

Saturday, April 6

11 a.m. – Weights, Weights and more Weights with John Clarke

1:30 p.m. – Propane Safety with Okanagan College Instructors

3 p.m. – Customizing your RV – Get More from RVing with John Clarke

4:30 p.m. – RV Appliance Maintenance with Okanagan College Instructors

6 p.m. – What Type Of RV Is Right For You? with John Clarke

Sunday, April 7

11 a.m. – RV Spring & Summer Preparation & Maintenance Tips with John Clarke

1:30 p.m. – Propane Safety with Okanagan College Instructors

3 p.m. – Customizing your RV – Get More from RVing with John Clarke

