Ryan Reynolds-produced family game show ‘Don’t’ coming to ABC

Show is being described as both ‘comedic’ and ‘physical’

ABC announced this week it will air ‘Don’t,’ a “comedic physical” family game show being produced by Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds.

The ‘Deadpool’ star said in a release from ABC, “all my life, the word ‘don’t’ has tortured me…from ‘don’t curse’ to ‘don’t play ball in the house’ to ‘don’t eat the crab salad you left in the sun for three days.’ I cannot wait for my personal trauma to become the next great ABC family show.”

ALSO READ: Victoria hotel trashes Channing Tatum in favour of B.C.’s Ryan Reynolds

‘Don’t’ will feature a family attempting five mental and physical challenges as they resist the temptation to not do something, challenging them to follow rules such as “don’t slip,” “don’t forget,” “don’t say it,” “don’t scream” or “don’t laugh.”

Each successful round comes with a cash prize while each loss results in one elimination. The family will get to keep all the money earned.

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds to narrate movie about B.C.’s Great Bear Rainforest

“’Don’t’ is based upon the simple premise that there are countless things that our brain advises us to do,” Banijay Studios North America president and CEO David Goldberg, who is co-producing the show. He added, “In ‘Don’t,’ contestants are challenged to resist what their brain is urging them to do.

“One thing is for sure, my brain never said ‘don’t’ to Ryan Reynolds, one of the most talented and popular stars on the planet. This wildly entertaining and unpredictable show has so much potential, and I’m pleased to be making it for ABC, who has been such a great partner over the years.”

ALSO READ: Vancouver actor Ryan Reynolds sends birthday wish to B.C. boy

Reynolds tweeted following the announcement in the self-deprecating manner he’s known for on the social media website, where he has over 13 million followers.

“ABC cruelly canceled Two Guys, A Girl & a Pizza Place 18 years ago. ‘Don’t’ is so good, it’ll fast become the second best show ABC has ever produced. And ABC will worship me. And my sitcom will be back on the air,” he wrote.

“Who better than Ryan Reynolds to bring us the next big tent, family-friendly competition show?,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “When he and Banijay Studios came to us with this hilarious and wildly original idea, we were all in.”

The show has not yet been given a release date.

swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Locals get a taste of what Kelowna’s farmers market has to offer
Next story
Central Okanagan preparing for flooding, landslides

Just Posted

Widow evicted from home on WFN land after husband dies

A 64-year-old woman will have to move from her home on WFN lands

BC Hockey Hall of Fame Induction ceremony comes to the Okanagan

Comedian Gerry Dee will host the induction July 19 in Penticton

West of Hell brings progressive thrash metal to Kelowna

West of Hell will be in Kelowna April 24

Okanagan swimmer gets Parapan Am Games nod

Jacob Brayshaw, 16, of Coldstream named to Canadian team that will compete in Lima, Peru in August.

Kelowna Indigenous language conference to highlight importance of fluency programs

The Celebrating Salish Northern Conference will be held Friday at UBCO in Kelowna

Sutherland Bay and Sarsons Park set to close next week for flood restoration work

Construction of new shoreline protection methods will help remediate further erosion

B.C. introduces law to require cars, trucks sold by 2040 be zero emission

The legislation would apply to new vehicles for sale or lease

31 ducks found dead in Tsawwassen were malnourished

Environment Canada says birds died of natural causes, possibly because of poor weather

North Okanagan regional district promotes Kal Lake balance

Directors trying to balance preseving drinking water quality and recreation on lake

Okanagan astronomer talks about the importance of first-ever black hole image

Eight observatories worked together for breakthrough

Man dies on Sunshine Coast after police try to arrest him

Police watchdog notified after police responded to a report of a suspected fraud at a bank

Judge admits contested documents into B.C. child bride trial

Crown prosecutors sought the admission of fundamentalist Mormon records into child removal case

Erosion prompts evacuation alert along Shuswap creek

Fears grow as Newsome Creek rises and continues to erode its banks

U.S. court wrongly took money from 9/11 widow and daughter

The 7-0 decision ends a decade-long dispute between a probate court and Carolyne Hynes

Most Read