The traffic division of Saanich Police seized this fake plate from a vehicle without insurance, whose driver was violating his driving prohibition. Saanich Police/Twitter

Saanich Police arrest suspended driver with laminated paper licence plates

Fake plates crafted of laminated paper

Call it a case of eagle-eyed justice.

Saanich Police Tuesday arrested a 33-year-old Victoria man prohibited from driving after Const. Paul Egli found fake licence plates made out of paper on the man’s uninsured vehicle.

Egli pulled the grey Audi A4 over in the 3800 block of Quadra Street at about 2 p.m. while on patrol, said Sgt. Julie Fast of the Saanich Police.

READ MORE: B.C. RCMP stop cyclist with no helmet, find out he’s wanted for murder

She said a thick plastic cover over the rear licence plate made it “very difficult” for Egli to read the plate, leaving him wondering whether the vehicle had proper insurance.

Egli then discovered the driver’s vehicle prohibition, the lack of insurance, and the fake licence plates made out of laminated pieces of paper.

“As a result, the vehicle was towed and impounded for [seven] days, the driver was issued a $707 ticket for having a plastic cover over his plate and for having no insurance, and he was then arrested for prohibited driving and for altering a licence plate,” said Fast.

Fast called the results of this vehicle “surprising,” but indicative.

“This is a great example of the work our Traffic Safety Unit does on a daily basis to help keep our roads safe and to hold drivers accountable for their actions,” she said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Second case of measles reported in the B.C. Interior
Next story
Kater to launch ridesharing service in Vancouver by end of month

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP busting dangerous drivers

RCMP keeping watchful eye on roads now that roads are bare

Fire alarm forces evacuation of Kelowna coffee shop

No smoke was visible from the scene

Kelowna coffee maker responds to product recall

Cherry Hill Coffee recovers 90 per cent of voluntary recalled cold brew coffee

‘Quick Pitch’ challenge gives UBC Okanagan students shot to change the city

Teams can win cash after proposing changes to improve Kelowna

SNC-Lavalin maintaining WR Bennett Bridge amidst controversy in Ottawa

The engineering company designed and maintains the bridge between Kelowna and West Kelowna

Rain may be on its way for the Okanagan Valley

A mix of sun and cloud, with periods of rain in the forecast

Tips to keep your home safe during wildfire season

With wildfire season getting closer, the Penticton Fire Dept. offer tips to keep your home safe

Mayor seeks to reduce eyesore of fire damaged 7-Eleven

Business asked to improve appearance of Salmon Arm building’s exterior by our tourist season

Fundraiser for South Okanagan “supermom” who died suddenly

Friends described the 40-year-old Penticton woman as a supermom.

B.C. conservation officers talk bear awareness

How to stay safe this spring in bear country

Fierce feline spotted as ‘aggressor’ in face off with coyote in B.C. backyard

North Vancouver resident Norm Lee captures orange cat versus coyote in backyard showdown

Wilson-Raybould to reveal more details, documents on SNC-Lavalin affair

Former attorney general has written to the House of Commons justice committee

Anti-discrimination group wants to map offenders with cross-Canada hate atlas

Morgane Oger Foundation issues call for volunteers to help build Canadian Atlas of Populist Extremism

Kater to launch ridesharing service in Vancouver by end of month

The Surrey-based company got its permits from the Vancouver Taxi Association

Most Read