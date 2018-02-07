Cst. Adam Defrane and Cst. Jeff Kreczmer of Saanich Police are the stars of a video designed to challenge the so-called #TidePodChallenge. (YouTube video)

Saanich Police video pokes fun at #TidePodChallenge

Video titled What To Eat, What Not To Eat warns kids #NoPodInYourBod

Tide pods go into the washing machine, not mouths.

That is the message of a video that Saanich Police has produced in warning against the effects of the so-called Tide Pod Challenge.

This activity sees daring individuals — especially teenagers — consume individually packaged pieces of laundry detergent, much to the chagrin public health officials, who have long warned about the health effects of this activity.

Spurred by social media, the activity has gone viral, and the Saanich Police video featuring Const. Adam Defrane and Const. Jeff Kreczmer appears as an attempt to fight fire with fire.

Titled What To Eat, What Not To Eat, the video guides viewers through a series of comparisons about edible and inedible products that ultimately culminates in a warning about participating in the so-called #TidePodChallenge.

“That is ridiculous,” intones Defrane in mock outrage. “Starting today, we are going to start our own challenge #NoPodInYourBod.”

“Adam, that’s not bad,” answers Kreczmer, who plays the straight man to Defrane, who resembles Hangover star Zach Galifianakis.

“Remember kids, re-tweets are not worth your life,” says Defrane.

Saanich Police, for the record, does not keep records of any incidents involving Tide pods.

 

Previous story
Wife dies 4 days after husband killed in same car crash on Highway 3
Next story
‘We here in the Columbia-River Revelstoke are sick and tired of this,’ says MLA Doug Clovechok

Just Posted

First day advance poll numbers in Kelowna West

Elections BC says 842 ballots were cast on the first of six days of advance voting in byelection

Update: Kelowna school mourns death of popular teacher

Rutland Senior Secondary students in shock over the sudden death of one of their teachers

Smoking exhaust fan causes scene at salon

Firefighters were called to a salon in West Kelowna for a smoking exhaust fan

Public urged to get involved with Kelowna’s plan to address homelessness

The Journey Home task force outlines numerous ways public can participate in process

Alberta’s B.C. wine ban condemned by Kelowna West byelection candidates

Ban called ‘petty,’ ‘ugly side’ of politics and ‘sabre-rattling’

Okanagan documentary wins prestigious award

A River Film puts the spotlight on water management and has now been honoured

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Wife dies 4 days after husband killed in same car crash on Highway 3

Joan McKinnon was taken to hospital following the collision on Saturday, east of Yahk

Cheer for the Okanagan athletes competing at the PyeongChang Olympics

A guide to what athletes from the Okanagan are competing in the Olympics and how to watch

Heart month at Peachland seniors

Our Peachland seniors writer talks about February being heart month at the Peachland Seniors

John Horgan won’t retaliate in pipeline feud with Alberta

B.C. premier calls his counterpart’s wine ban a ‘distraction’ and hopes conflict will cool

Letter: Let’s celebrate our health care system

Kelowna letter-writer says it’s time to give credit where credit is due

Parnell: Eating Disorders Week virtually ignored

Kelowna editor says more needs to be done for people struggling with eating disorders

Optimistic tone in B.C. business community

Concerns registered on housing affordability and tax increases

Most Read