Curtis Sagmoen returned to Vernon Provincial Court Thursday to hear new charges of assault and assault with a weapon.

Sagmoen back in court

New charges read into record against Salmon Arm man

  Feb. 9, 2018
  • News

Two new assault charges have officially been read into record against a Salmon Arm man linked to an extensive search of a Silver Creek farm where the remains of an 18-year-old Vernon woman were discovered.

Court records indicate additional charges of assault and assault with a weapon were heard in Vernon Provincial Court Thursday against Curtis Wayne Sagmoen.

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit issued a release in January stating that Sagmoen is now facing the new charges stemming from an incident on Aug. 10, 2017 near Falkland.

“Following the execution of a warrant on Oct. 18, 2017 at (a property on) Salmon River Road, Salmon Arm and the ensuing investigation at this property, the Southeast District Major Crime Unit has been made aware of a number of allegations of violence by Okanagan-area female sex workers,” said the release. “RCMP investigators are continuing their investigations into these allegations.”

The new charges involve two different victims working as online escorts who used the Internet to advertise their services. The victims went to locations “in close proximity” to the property in question on Salmon River Road in Silver Creek in response to inquiries on their ads. This is where the alleged offences then occurred.

Sagmoen was already charged and is being held in custody in connection with another incident in Falkland in August 2017. His original charges include: disguising his face with the intent to commit an offence; intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless; uttering threats; careless use or storage of a firearm; possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose; and possession of a controlled substance.

Sagmoen’s parents, Wayne and Evelyn, own the Silver Creek farm where police did an intensive search in October and found the remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux of Vernon. No charges have been laid in connection with her death.

Sagmoen is scheduled to appear again in court in Vernon on Feb. 19.

