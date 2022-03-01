Curtis Sagmoen takes a smoke break during the start of his latest trial Monday, Feb. 10. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Sagmoen back in Vernon court for RCMP assault

North Okanagan man’s first trial day for 2020 incident

Curtis Sagmoen is back for Day 1 of his latest trial.

The North Okanagan man is charged with assaulting a peace officer, from an incident at his Spallumcheen home in 2020.

Sagmoen, born in 1980, wrapped up a voir dire last week.

He has been charged in the past with crimes against sex trade workers in the vicinity of his parents’ Salmon River Road property, and is now alleged to have assaulted the officer near the Spallumcheen farm on Oct. 29, 2020.

Sagmoen’s trial is expected to last four days, starting today March 1.

READ MORE: Voir dire begins in Sagmoen North Okanagan saga

READ MORE: Curtis Sagmoen found guilty, to be released for time served

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly headed to Poland-Ukraine border
Next story
Highway 1 closed east of Golden in both directions

Just Posted

Kelowna Court House (File photo)
Almost 80% of criminal charges awaiting approval by Crown: Kelowna RCMP

École George Pringle school had been switched from a secondary to elementary school, and will now be repurposed again as a high school as the site for the new Westside Secondary. (File photo)
$102.7 M for new Westside Secondary to open fall 2027

The Summerland Steam and the Kelowna Chiefs are in playoff action in Junior B hockey.
Kelowna Chiefs season over, lose first round series to Summerland

Debbie Scott at Passionate Blooms in West Kelowna. (Photographer: Aaron Hemens)
Staffing during a pandemic is not all roses