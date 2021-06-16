Spread out on the staircase of the Kelowna courthouse on June 10, 2021, were several signs with messages calling for justice against Curtis Sagmoen and an end to violence. (Aaron Hemens - Capital News file)

Spread out on the staircase of the Kelowna courthouse on June 10, 2021, were several signs with messages calling for justice against Curtis Sagmoen and an end to violence. (Aaron Hemens - Capital News file)

Sagmoen cop assault trial set for 2022

Pre-trial conference set to start process Jan. 26, 2022

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen’s trial for allegedly assaulting a Mountie is set to take place in 2022, according to court documents.

The matter is to return to the Vernon Courts on Jan. 26, 2022, for a pre-trial conference. A three-day voir dire is scheduled to start Feb. 22 and a four-day trial is slated to begin March 1.

Sagmoen is facing one count of assault of a peace officer in an Oct. 29, 2020, incident that coincides with a police search warrant of the family property on Salmon River Road.

Earlier that October, police had visited the farm after an alert of suspicious activity.

At that time, RCMP released a photo of Sagmoen — who is notorious for crimes against sex trade workers — and issued a warning in the interest of public safety.

Sagmoen has been found guilty for wearing a disguise and threatening a sex worker with a shotgun, assaulting another in the industry by striking her with an ATV and for attacking a woman in Maple Ridge in a 2013 incident.

He was credited with time served but was slapped with strict probation for 36 months that bans alcohol and drug use, accessing websites advertising escort or dating services, having more than one cellphone number and leaving the province without permission from his bail supervisor.

Sagmoen is also ordered to reside at his family property on Salmon River Road as per his probation and has a 10-year weapons ban.

The 10-hectare family farm became the subject of an extensive police search on Oct. 19, 2017, and the remains of missing 18-year-old Traci Genereaux were found.

Although her death was deemed suspicious, no charges have been laid.

At the time five women – Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson, Deanna Wertz, Genereaux and Nicole Bell – were missing from the North Okanagan area.

– with Black Press files

READ MORE: Sagmoen cop assault charge plea delayed once more

READ MORE: ‘There needs to be more accountability’: Protesters impatient with Sagmoen court process


