UPDATED: Absolute discharge for mischief charge against Sagmoen

Curtis Sagmoen has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of mischief causing damage to property. Judge De Wall granted an absolute discharge on the file.

A resolution has been found before the mischief trial for Curtis Sagmoen could begin. Crown prosecutor Juan O’Quinn asked for the file to be stood down momentarily for discussions with defence to continue. Court will reconvene shortly.

It is expected that defence and the Crown will present their agreed statement of facts and seek sentencing today.

Almost 10 months after the charge was laid, and nearly 17 months after the offence was alleged to have occurred, the mischief trial for Curtis Wayne Sagmoen begins.

Sagmoen, facing one count of mischief $5,000 or under, will be in Vernon Law Courts today at 9:30 a.m.

The trial comes three days after Sagmoen was committed to stand trial on one count of assault and one count of assault causing bodily harm after the conclusion of a preliminary inquiry Monday, Dec. 10. On that file, Sagmoen will appear next Jan. 7, 2019 to fix a date.

A third Vernon matter will also see Sagmoen stand trial on counts of disguising face with the intent to commit an offence, intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless, use of a firearm committing an indictable offence, uttering threats and possession of a controlled substance. That file will is set for a fix date appearance Jan. 7.

Sagmoen is also remanded in custody on separate assault charges currently before the Port Coquitlam courts. A five-day trial on those charges begins Feb. 4.

None of the charges against Sagmoen in any of the files have been proven in court.

Jody Leon said a rally will take place on the Vernon Law Courts steps today as the trial is underway. The rally, which is in support of missing and murdered women, has occurred for each of Sagmoen’s Vernon appearances.

Leon said they rally in support of missing local women, which includes Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson, Deanna Wertz, Nicole Bell and 18-year-old Vernon woman Traci Genereaux, whose remains were found on a Silver Creek farm owned by Sagmoen’s parents. No charges have been laid connected to her death and no suspects have been named by police.

