Salmon Arm man faces 3 more child pornography-related charges

On Feb. 14, 2023, three additional child pornography-related charges were entered in BC Supreme Court in Salmon Arm against Brecken Peters, 25, from Salmon Arm. (File photo)

A Salmon Arm man is facing more charges related to child sexual abuse and exploitation material.

Brecken Peters, 25, was facing three child pornography charges stemming from 2018 to 2020 when he was charged with three additional charges dating to 2021.

The three latest charges, which were entered in BC Supreme Court in Salmon Arm on Feb. 14, 2023, include making child pornography, possession of child pornography and telecommunication to lure a child under 18. The charges are alleged to have occurred between February and June 2021.

According to a 2021 police media release, Peters was arrested regarding the three earlier charges on June 25, 2021, the result of an investigation by the BC Integrated Child Exploitation Unit.

Those earlier charges included one for possession of child pornography and two for distribution of child pornography.

During the process the charges have moved from BC Provincial Court to BC Supreme Court. The next court date, for court scheduling purposes, is on Feb. 21, 2023.

The charges have not been proven in court.

(An international movement currently exists to remove the term ‘child pornography’ from use and replace it with terms such as ‘child sexual abuse and exploitation material’ to convey that sexualized material representing children is a form of child sexual abuse.)

Read more: ‘Words matter’: North Okanagan-Shuswap MP addresses child pornography language

Read more: Pornography is not sex education

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC Supreme Courtchild pornSalmon Arm