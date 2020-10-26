Salmon Arm man killed in collision on Highway 1

RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm early Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (File photo)

A Salmon Arm man is dead as a result of an early morning collision on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm.

The incident occurred near Kangaroo Road around 5:40 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 26. Police said the driver was travelling east when he lost control of his van on slippery road. The vehicle skidded into the westbound lane and collided with a trailer that was parked in a pull-out, clear of the lanes of travel.

“Tragically, the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the impact,” said Staff Sgt. Scott West.

The highway was closed as officers investigated. West said road conditions at the time were a contributing factor leading to the collision.

