Salmon Arm pedestrian struck by vehicle, taken to hospital with serious injuries

A Salmon Arm man is in hospital with serious injuries to his head and lower extremities after being hit by a vehicle.
According to Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West, police and ambulance services responded to a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian at the intersection of Highway 1 and Shuswap Street NE on Feb. 16 around 9 a.m.
“The investigation determined that a pedestrian was crossing against the pedestrian signal and a turning vehicle on an advanced green signal could not see the pedestrian and collided with the pedestrian in the intersection,” said West in a media release.
The pedestrian was a 67-year-old man from Salmon Arm and his family has been notified he’s in hospital.
The driver was a 66-year-old Salmon Arm man and he remained on scene and cooperated with police. West said no criminal charges are being investigated.
