A pair of Alberta residents were arrested after police responded to a report of a woman who had allegedly been assaulted and confined against her will on June 20, 2021. (File photo)

Salmon Arm RCMP arrest 2 Albertans suspected in alleged assault, unlawful confinement

Firearms, stolen items seized including NHL hockey cards believed to be worth thousands

A pair of Alberta residents were arrested by police who were responding to a report of a woman allegedly being assaulted, while held against her will.

At 2:39 p.m. on June 20, Salmon Arm RCMP received a 911 call regarding a woman in distress in the 400 block of 4th Ave. SE. The woman was said to have been assaulted, threatened and unlawfully confined by two individuals at a nearby location, but had escaped.

“Our officers gathered information and evidence quickly, which ultimately led to the arrest of two prime suspects who police believe were in the process of fleeing the area in a taxi cab,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

During the arrest, a .22 calibre rifle and what police called a “significant amount of suspected stolen property” were seized.

Police said the victim, an 18-year-old woman, sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the ordeal.

The suspects, a 39-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, both from Edmonton, are in police custody. O’Donaghey said the pair was expected to be on house arrest in Alberta.

“Each faces a number of potential criminal charges related to the investigation still underway,” said O’Donaghey.

Police officers are also attempting to identify the rightful owners of the suspected stolen property.

Among those items, said O’Donaghey, is what appears to be a collection of dozens of NHL hockey cards of the same player, estimated to be worth thousands. Also included are a specialized toolset and handheld GPS units.

“If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police, or you might be able to claim some of the stolen property, you are asked to call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044,” asked O’Donaghey.

