RCMP car (RCMP photo)

Salmon Arm RCMP arrest person of interest in suspected arson that destroyed garage

The man had been caught on surveillance footage.

The Salmon Arm RCMP has identified and arrested a man considered a person of interest in a suspected arson.

Police are still investigating the suspicious fire which destroyed a garage workshop in the 3300-block of 10th Avenue NE early in the morning on June 4.

Surveillance footage of a person of interest was obtained from the scene of the fire and investigators believed it was deliberately set. The RCMP released an image of the man and asked for the public’s help identifying him.

At approximately 6:15 p.m. on June 4, a Salmon Arm RCMP officer spotted a man matching the person of interest’s description while out on patrol. According to police he was positively identified as the man from the surveillance footage and taken into custody.

The investigation into the suspected arson is ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044.

