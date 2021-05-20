Salmon Arm RCMP recover stolen vehicles in Tappen on May 19, 2021. (File photo)

Salmon Arm RCMP recover recreational vehicles, industrial equipment

Variety of vehicles discovered in Tappen, suspects questioned but no charges laid yet

Salmon Arm RCMP recovered a collection of stolen property and vehicles in Tappen on May 19.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said police were alerted on Wednesday to a stolen air compressor on Tappen Mill Road by its owner.

When officers arrived, they found the compressor, worth an estimated $10,000, as well as a blue 2006 Ford F‐350 truck, a 2007 Jayco travel trailer and a 2006 Wildwood travel trailer, all stolen.

West said three suspects were arrested at the scene and brought in to the detachment for questioning.

No charges have been laid yet but the investigation continues. Police are working to return the property to its owners.

