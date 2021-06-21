Salmon Arm RCMP respond to concerns about women being watched, followed

In one of three incidents a woman was invited into a vehicle but declined

Salmon Arm RCMP responded to three incidents involving women concerned for their own safety between June 13 and 17, 2021. (File photo)

Salmon Arm RCMP responded to three incidents of recent public concern after women were reportedly being watched and/or followed.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said the three matters took place between June 13 and 17. In two of them, women were made to feel uncomfortable and the incidents were reported to police.

“In these two cases the men were identified, ” said West, adding one man was spoken to by police and was unaware he had made anyone feel uncomfortable. “Police are still working to speak to the other man whose inquiries about female staff at a local business have seen the man barred from the store. All indications are that the man has left our area.”

In the third incident, which occurred on June 17, West said a woman was invited into a vehicle but declined the offer.

“She then did the right thing and went to a home she considered safe and reported the incident to police,” said West.

The only descriptions in this case was that it involved two men in a light colored sedan.

West said all three cases have been investigated and are believed to be unrelated and that no criminal acts took place.

“We encourage anyone who feels unsafe to report such encounters to police at the time or as soon as soon as it is safe to do so after it occurs,” said West. “If investigators can identify the person responsible, police will make every effort to speak to the person involved and take further action if required.”

