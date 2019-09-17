Salmon Arm RCMP see upswing in thefts of, and from, vehicles

Police report thieves prowling at night, entering unlocked vehicles

Police are seeing an upswing in thefts of, and from, vehicles in Salmon Arm.

Earlier this month, Wayne Morlock awoke at two in the morning to find a light on in his vehicle. The Hillcrest area resident discovered someone was in the vehicle and went outside to confront the individual. When he got outside, he found the person had fled, but not before sorting through the vehicle and making off with several loonies and toonies.

Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West reports would-be thieves have been “prowling in the nighttime hours and entering vehicles that are, in most cases, left unlocked.”

In some cases, West adds, keys were still inside the vehicles.

West says two trucks that were stolen had ATVs in the box or on a flat deck. He warns residents not to leave ATVs in the back of trucks, but instead lock them up and out of sight and do not leave keys in them.

Regarding incidents of thefts from vehicles, West said cash, change, expensive sunglasses, electronics, wallets and purses were taken.

“Please remove your possessions from your vehicles at night, lock it up and do not, under any circumstances, leave your keys in a vehicle, ATV or piece of equipment,” said West.

