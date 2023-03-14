Prior to March 15, the City of Salmon Arm will be moving the remaining tenters on 3rd Street SW to city-owned property at 350 Narcisse St. in Salmon Arm. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm to move remaining tenters to city-owned property near park

City decides in in-camera meeting to move tenters to Narcisse Street

The City of Salmon Arm will soon be moving the remaining people tenting on 3rd Street SW to city property near Peter Jannink Park and the sewage treatment plant.

At an in-camera special council meeting on Monday, March 6, council authorized staff to move the approximately five people remaining to a city-owned property at 350 Narcisse St.

According to a Facebook post from the city, “the site will be fenced, monitored, and supported by City bylaw enforcement and other community partners who will continue to work on facilitating alternative arrangements for those who shelter there.”

At its Feb. 27 meeting, council had voted to advise staff to remove the tent encampment by March 15.

Read more: Time to go: Tent encampment in Salmon Arm must be moved by March 15

The city concluded its March 13 Facebook post by writing: “The City of Salmon Arm is attempting to balance the needs of many, and wish to reassure the community that we will be doing everything possible to mitigate the impact at the site. We have consulted with our partners at BC Housing, CMHA, the RCMP and Adams Lake Indian Band Community Safety Department, and will continue to have open dialogue so that we can address issues when, and if, they arise. We are also working to ensure that a new 24/7 shelter will be in place as soon as possible. This is truly a team effort and we thank the community for its support.”

Read more: New temporary shelter in Salmon Arm to address residents’ concerns

Read more: 4 to 8 people use new emergency shelter in Salmon Arm for first few nights, opinions mixed


