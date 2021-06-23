RCMP cruiser. (File photo)

Salmon Arm woman dies in Enderby motorcycle crash

Fatal incident involving a farm vehicle closed Highway 97A for several hours

A two-vehicle collision on Highway 97A claimed the life of a Salmon Arm woman Tuesday evening.

North Okanagan RCMP received a report of a collision involving a motorcycle and a commercial farm vehicle near the intersection of Springbend Road Tuesday, June 22, around 6:20 p.m.

Police determined the motorcycle was northbound on the highway when it crossed the centre line and collided with a large commercial farm vehicle travelling southbound on the highway.

“Sadly, the 58-year-old female motorcyclist sustained significant injuries and was declared deceased at the scene,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

The highway was closed in both directions for around three hours while crews completed their work.

The collision is still under investigation.

READ MORE: Highway 97A closed north of Enderby

READ MORE: Vernon woman reported missing

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan

Previous story
Penticton set to break 96-year-old heat record on Sunday
Next story
Vernon misses temperature record by one-tenth of a degree

Just Posted

A concept rendering of the proposed new West Kelowna city hall. (Contributed)
VIDEO: West Kelowna city hall/library construction begins

Kelowna Fire Department. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna Fire Department contains balcony fire at apartment complex

Central Okanagan Public Schools is assisting with the distribution of a donation of $500 to every Grade 12 graduating student in the school district. (File photo)
Central Okanagan trustee candidates address school issues

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The longest wedding veil spanned 63.5 football fields