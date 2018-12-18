Salvation Army falling short of fundraising goal

The charity has raised 61 per cent of their goal, meaning a shortfall of $313,000.

The Salvation Army’s Central Okanagan branch is falling short of its Christmas fundraising goal of $800,000 – an amount required to continue to provide assistance to those in need in the community both at Christmas and throughout the year

With only seven days left till Christmas, the charity has raised 61 per cent of their goal, meaning a shortfall of $313,000.

“Over these past weeks, almost 600 local families have walked through our doors looking for help and hope. Thanks to the generosity of our community, we have been able to meet those needs. But there are still others coming to see us every day, and the needs will still be there after Christmas,” said Pastor Darryl Burry, executive director for The Salvation Army Central Okanagan.

READ MORE: CAMPAIGN GETS UNDERWAY

“The funds that we raise at Christmas support our programs and services throughout the entire year – from individual and family support programs, emergency food hampers, services for seniors and our disaster relief efforts.”

“Over these past weeks we have seen families, where parents are working full-time, but with the cost of everything continuing to rise, find themselves in a place where they just can’t keep up,” states Sonia Withers, Community Ministries Coordinator. “Our desire is to come alongside those who find themselves in a difficult place to let them know that there is hope. From the single parent who is trying to keep their head above water, to the senior working with an extremely tight budget…our mandate is to support others with love and dignity. We will continue to Give Hope Today and throughout 2019.”

Funds are being collected in Christmas kettles throughout the city, at all Salvation Army facilities and online at www.kelownasalvationarmy.ca. The Salvation Army Central Okanagan, is on Twitter @kelownasallyann and at www.kelownasalvationarmy.ca

