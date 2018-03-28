Sand and sandbags available in West Kelowna

In a proactive move to deal with possible flooding, the city has several distribution locations

West Kelowna residents fill up sandbags at Gellatly Day during the spring 2017 flooding that hit the Central Okanagan causing extensive damage. —Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

West Kelowna has closed Rotary Trails Park to the public and will begin staging supplies at that location, as well as other places in the city, in what is being called an “abundance of caution” as the community braces for possible flooding.

In an attempt to proactive to stave off the dame done in last spring’s flooding, homeowners who wish to protect their properties are being offered free sand and sandbags at the following locations:

• Kinsmen Works Yard – 3170 Shannon Lake Road

• Across the street from the Glenrosa Fire Station on Gates Road

• Across the street from the Rose Valley Fire Station on West Kelowna Road

• Two locations along Hitchner Road

More sandbag locations may be established should demand and conditions dictate, says the city.

With the wet weather experienced recently and a higher-than-normal snowpack, West Kelowna crews are preparing for possible flooding.

Private property owners living in flood-prone areas or near waterways are encouraged to start figuring out how to best protect their property in case of flooding.

Contact the city’s planning department at 778-797-8830 before conducting any work in waterways or sensitive aquatic areas on your property.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.