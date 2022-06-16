Sandbags available for Lake Country residents

Crews are also monitoring other waterways in Lake Country

The District of Lake Country is providing sand and sandbags for residents who live near Okanagan Lake and who want to protect their properties from potential flooding.

Sandbag supplies are available at Whiskey Cove, 15708 Whiskey Cove Road. No other Lake Country waterways and lakes are showing signs of flooding but wet conditions are expected to continue.

With continuing rain impacting Okanagan Lake, those living near creeks and lakes are encouraged to:

Inspect their properties and adjacent culverts/drainage;

If it is safe to do so, on private property only, take action to clear debris to ensure it will not impede water flow or redirect water to cause flooding on other properties;

Have an emergency plan as well as the tools and equipment necessary to protect your private property from possible flood damage;

Report any issues with public infrastructure to the roads department at 250-766-5650;

For emergency response call 9-1-1.

Residents pruning trees or bushes are reminded not to leave cuttings on the banks or throw anything into waterways or lakes. Debris in waterways can block infrastructure.

Crews are also monitoring other waterways in Lake Country.

