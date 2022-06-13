City staff will monitor and replenish sandbag supplies. (File photo)

Sandbags available to West Kelowna residents along waterfront

Residents are asked to bring their own shovels and wear gloves

As a precautionary measure, City of West Kelowna crews are coordinating the delivery of sand and sandbags to waterfront locations.

A media release from the city states “although lake levels seem unlikely to surpass flood levels, lakefront properties may wish to protect their infrastructure affected by wave action from storms and boats.”

Sand and sandbags are available at the following locations:

  • Fire Station No. 33, 1805 Westlake Road;
  • Casa Loma Beach, 2606 Casa Loma Road;
  • Falcon Park, adjacent to 1339 Green Bay Road;
  • Sternwheeler Park, adjacent to 1649 Pritchard Drive.

Residents are asked to bring their own shovels and wear gloves. Staff will monitor and replenish stockpiles as needed.

