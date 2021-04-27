A conceptual drawing shows what the sani-station will look like at Kin Racetrack. (City of Vernon)

A conceptual drawing shows what the sani-station will look like at Kin Racetrack. (City of Vernon)

Sani-dump moving to Vernon’s old Kin Racetrack

Old site closed, Landing location vetoed, Kin a temporary location

RVers are getting a temporary spot to dump their sewage at the old Kin Racetrack, just in time for camping season.

“We may be able to open this for the long weekend in May,” Vernon’s chief administrative officer Will Pearce said.

There had been some debate among council regarding the location, which was originally vetoed at a previous meeting. Plans to construct a sani-dump on the Okanagan Landing frontage road were also dumped following neighbouring complaints.

READ MORE: Vernon dumps sani-station temporarily

“Now that I’ve walked the land and looked at the location, that seems more appropriate than the original,” Coun. Akbal Mund said of the Kin site. “I do believe the city needs a sani dump. A temporary location at Kin Racetrack makes sense.”

The $85,000 station was promoted by Mund to be brought back to the table at council’s April 26 meeting.

But the price tag for taxpayers got dumped on by Coun. Kari Gares, who didn’t agree with bringing the city providing a station.

The city will also be looking into finding a local business that may be interested in developing a sani-station as an alternate long-term location. The Real Canadian Superstore already has one for customers.

An automated pay system, although pricey to install, will also be looked at for the long-term permanent site.

The current honour-pay system generates the city approximately $2,500-3,000 annually.

READ MORE: New Vernon sani-dump station raises a stink among neighbours

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Camping

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New garbage carts could carry future composting in Vernon
Next story
B.C. judge rules that 2nd mom should be 3rd legal parent in polyamorous family

Just Posted

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Aldergrove man dies in Coquihalla crash

Two-semi truck trailers collided on Monday

Amazon Prime Video show Pinkbike Academy is back for season 2 at Big White Mountain. (Big White Ski Resort/Contributed)
Amazon Prime reality show back at Big White for 2nd season

Pinkbike Academy is looking for mountain bike pros that want to compete for big prizes

A car parked outside a liquor store in West Kelowna on Tuesday, April 27 shortly after it drove into the building. (Dave Ogilvie photo)
Car drives into West Kelowna liquor store

The incident occurred just before noon at Dobbin Road and Brown Road

West Kelowna Warriors forward Tyson Jugnauth (left) tries to check Vernon Vipers defenceman Trey Taylor during the Snakes’ 9-0 B.C. Hockey League pod play win Monday, April 26, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers take big bite out of Warriors

James Porter Jr. records second straight shutout as Vernon blanks West Kelowna 9-0 in BCHL pod play

The City of West Kelowna maps out construction area for drivers (Contributed).
City of West Kelowna begins paving work on Old Okangan Highway

Construction season is underway in West Kelowna, drivers should expect delays

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

Beavers like this one were once captured in Cordova and released in Kodiak, to establish a population there. (Courtesy Photo | Frank Zmuda)
Band of beavers chew through B.C. town’s fibre cable, cutting off internet connection

Beavers used the cable to bolster their dam while TELUS technicians worked around the clock to repair the damage

Carved by Vancouver Islander Luke Marston, the Truth and Reconciliation Bentwood Box is a tribute to all residential school survivors and travelled across the country with the TRC to all its official events. (University of Manitoba)
B.C. First Nations survivors addressing sexual abuse by Building the Family Circle

Vancouver Island-based effort aims to make healing a holistic, community-wide process

Armstrong-Spallumcheen, BX-Swan Lake and Enderby fire departments tackled a wildfire off of Otter Lake Cross Road April 26, 2021, alongside BC Wildfire Services. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
WATCH: North Okanagan wildfire considered held; emergency centre deactivated

Fire off Otter Lake Cross Road burned 20 hectares, BC Wildfire says

A conceptual drawing shows what the sani-station will look like at Kin Racetrack. (City of Vernon)
Sani-dump moving to Vernon’s old Kin Racetrack

Old site closed, Landing location vetoed, Kin a temporary location

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Similar to those coming to Armstrong residents in May, Vernon is getting garbage carts this August. (Brooke Hovey photo)
New garbage carts could carry future composting in Vernon

City rolling out automated collection bins this August, which could lead to organic bins too

File photo. (Pixabay)
B.C. judge rules that 2nd mom should be 3rd legal parent in polyamorous family

All three adults have lived together in a committed relationship since 2017

Wayne and his dog Singer went from being homeless in Penticton to having his own Winnebago thanks to a caring group of strangers who wanted to make a difference. (Contributed photos)
Penticton helps a man and his dog go from homeless to happy in a Winnebago

$17k was raised in 7 days for Wayne and Singer, with Wayne giving most of the money back

Most Read