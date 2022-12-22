More than $50,000 in food, cash, and toys was raised for local families in need. (Photo/BC Transit)

Santa Bus jingles its way through Kelowna to help local families

This year’s donations will go to help more than 650 families

BC Transit’s 20th Anniversary Santa Bus in Kelowna earlier this month raised more than $50,000 worth of food, cash, and toys collected for the Salvation Army Christmas Assistance Program.

The annual event saw the Santa Sleigh Bus attend various schools, businesses, and other public events, drawing big crowds.

This year’s donations will go to help over 650 local families during a very stressful time of year.

Santa Bus has raised more than $660,000 over the last 20 years.

