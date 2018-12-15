George Eliot Secondary students got to share their Christmas wish lists with Santa during his annual trip around Lake Country Tuesday. - Contributed

Santa Bus makes stop in Lake Country

Ho ho ho

Lake Country residents enjoyed a trip from Santa Thursday as he made his way around Lake Country on his Santa Bus.

Driven by bus driver and Coun. Bill Scarrow, families enjoyed a visit from the Santa Bus this week as it made its way through the Central Okanagan. The Santa Bus carried Santa and his helpers to 30 bus stops collecting food, toys and cash donations. All donations were donated to the Central Okanagan’s Salvation Army’s hamper program this year.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

HR manager Holly Flinkman with the district encouraged her young daughter Clara Flinkman, 4, to be generous and participate in the #giveback movement, so she brought in a box of stuffies and $4 that Clara wanted to donate from her piggy bank. - Contributed

Previous story
Man dies after falling from B.C. bridge
Next story
Yellow Vest movement rallied in Vernon Saturday

Just Posted

Yellow Vest movement rallied in Vernon Saturday

Protesters took to the steps of the Vernon courthouse Saturday.

Santa Bus makes stop in Lake Country

Ho ho ho

SHOP LOCAL CONTEST: Win $500 worth of Kelowna’s ‘wish list’ items

Contest runs until Dec. 20

Lake Country first responses given meal as thank you

Firefighters were given a free meal this week

Lake Country non-profit asks for meat donations this Christmas

A power outage left All Are Family Outreach without a freezer

Trudeau to make it harder for future PM to reverse Senate reforms

Of the 105 current senators, 54 are now independents who have banded together in Independent Senators’ Group

Yellow Vest movement rallied in Vernon Saturday

Protesters took to the steps of the Vernon courthouse Saturday.

Man dies after falling from B.C. bridge

Intoxicated man climbed railing, lost his balance and fell into the water below

B.C. animation team the ‘heart’ of new ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’

The animators, largely based in Vancouver, ultimately came up with a creative technique that is drawing praise

Light at the end of the tunnel for UN climate talks

Meeting in Katowice was meant to finalize how countries report their emissions of greenhouses gases

Janet Jackson, Def Leppard, Nicks join Rock Hall of Fame

Radiohead, the Cure, Roxy Music and the Zombies will also be ushered in at the 34th induction ceremony

Supreme Court affirms privacy rights for Canadians who share a computer

Section 8 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms protects Canadians against unreasonable search and seizure

B.C. fire chief pleads with Ottawa for traumatic stress support

Campbell River fire chief Thomas Doherty presented concerns to federal government

‘I practically begged’: Kootenay woman with breast cancer denied referral to Calgary

Breast cancer patient left to fight disease alone after being denied referral to Calgary

Most Read