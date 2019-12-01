Santa Claus and Ex Nihilo supervisor Roxanna Krauza fly into Lake Country on an Okanagan Helicopter. (Contributed)

Santa flies into Lake Country on helicopter for winery’s food bank fundraiser

Old Saint Nick visited Ex Nihilo Vineyards for photos as part of The Scenic Sip Trail holiday tour

If Santa wasn’t already the coolest, he definitely is now after he arrived at Lake Country’s Ex Nihilo vineyard in style on Saturday.

Kris Kringle decided to give his reindeer a rest and instead flew into Lake Country on a helicopter to take Christmas pictures with families with young children as part of Ex Nihilo’s food bank fundraiser.

Roxanna Krauza, a supervisor at Ex Nihilo’s vineyard, had the privilege of riding with Santa on his way into Lake Country. She said the experience is unforgettable, both for her and the children.

“It was fantastic,” said Krauza. “How can it get any better? You’re coming in by helicopter with Santa.”

“The kid’s reactions were great. You could see them from the sky and they were all waving, including the parents, which was great. They were super excited when we got out of the helicopter and were having a great time.”

While Santa has made an appearance at the vineyard for each of the past four years, this year was special as it was the first time he arrived by air.

READ MORE: WATCH: Snow lovers take to the slopes on Big White opening day

Photos with Santa are still available by donation through Sunday and the money will be donated to the Lake Country Food Bank in preparations for the holiday season.

Santa’s visit to the Okanagan is part of The Scenic Sip Trail’s Flights & Frostbites wine tour where eight Okanagan wineries join in the holiday festivities in benefit of the food bank. Last year the Scenic Sip Trail raised almost $4,400.

Ancient Hill, Arrowleaf, Blind Tiger, 50th Parallel Estate, Gray Monk, Intrigue and O’Rourkes Peak Cellars are all offering Christmas-filled-fun-events over the weekend as part of The Scenic Sip Trail.

Mulled wine and crafts, a holiday market, Christmas carolling and more are all part of the festivities at the various wineries where tastings are being served by donation.

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Black ice and blowing snow reported on Okanagan/Shuswap roads
Next story
Former Bank of Canada governor to serve as UN special envoy on ‘climate action’

Just Posted

Black ice and blowing snow reported on Okanagan/Shuswap roads

More snow is expected overnight regionwide.

Santa flies into Lake Country on helicopter for winery’s food bank fundraiser

Old Saint Nick visited Ex Nihilo Vineyards for photos as part of The Scenic Sip Trail holiday tour

Province plans to open shelter for West Kelowna homeless in 2020

The shelter would be located at 1160 Stevens Rd and would prioritize West Kelowna residents

Daily fines for unlicensed short-term rentals: City of Kelowna

Third-party monitoring and compliance efforts will continue into 2020

Knox Mountain, north end Kelowna residents gather to petition city over homeless camp relocation

Concerned residents organized Saturday morning in downtown Kelowna

VIDEO: Taxi cruises in bike lane as it drives over Vancouver bridge

The taxi appears to be driving southbound over the Cambie Street Bridge

Vehicle fire closes one lane of the Coquihalla Highway

The fire is just south of Merritt near Comstock Road.

Whistleblower law protects public employees, B.C. Ombudsperson says

Fired health researchers case prompts new protection for reporting

Tory deputy leader apologizes for comparing Pride, St. Patrick’s Day parades

Leader Andrew Scheer has not participated in any Pride parades

Ottawa cites salmon species extinction risk in call for input on slide response

Ottawa is prepared to spend between $10 million and $30 million on the project

B.C. forest industry facing uncertain future as mills close across province

Finance Ministry budget numbers show forest revenues are down 11 per cent so far this year

Land in Summerland was owned by Pierres

Johnny Pierre settled in the area in 1886 and recored the land as a reserve

Pearson has 4 points as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Oilers

Vancouver snaps three-game losing skid

VIDEO: Thompson man tells emotional story of crash that left him paralyzed

Tory Jones was involved in a serious car accident just west of Vernon in July

Most Read