Santa Tom in hospital after motorcycle crash

A collision has left Santa Tom is in hospital with serious injuries

The communtiy is rallying around a popular community figure who was injured while riding his StNick labelled Harley.

“Santa” Tom Kliner was allegedly hit by a Honda Civic Sept. 1 after 11 p.m near Springfield Road near Willits Road in Kelowna. Emergency responders arrived on scene to find Kliner injured on the ground.

Initial indicators at the scene suggest that the driver of the Honda initiated a left hand turn onto Willits Road from the eastbound lanes of Springfield Road, when he collided with the red Harley Davidson motorcycle which had been travelling in the oncoming westbound lanes of Springfield Road. The impact of the collision ejected Kliner into the windshield of the Honda sedan.

Since then, the man often referred to as “Kelowna’s Santa” has updated his Facebook from the hospital to update dozens of well-wishers on his current state.

“I am alive, in a lot of pain and more to tell you but it will have to wait a bit. Thank you for all the well wishes and concerns so far,” said Santa Tom.

The driver of the Honda Civic, an 84 year-old Kelowna man, suffered seemingly minor non-life threatening injuries. As a precaution, he was transported by BC Ambulance Service to hospital for a full medical assessment.

Focused on determining the causal factors in this crash, a collision re-constructionist of the RCMP Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services attended and examined the scene.

The Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section has assumed the ongoing investigation, and are urging any independent witnesses to come forward to speak with police. Witnesses are asked to contact Const. Troy Bevan of the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section at 250-762-3300.

