Kelowna RCMP file photo. Image credit: Carmen Weld

Santa Tom in hospital after motorcycle crash

A collision has left Santa Tom is in hospital with serious injuries

The communtiy is rallying around a popular community figure who was injured while riding his StNick labelled Harley.

“Santa” Tom Kliner was allegedly hit by a Honda Civic Sept. 1 after 11 p.m near Springfield Road near Willits Road in Kelowna. Emergency responders arrived on scene to find Kliner injured on the ground.

Initial indicators at the scene suggest that the driver of the Honda initiated a left hand turn onto Willits Road from the eastbound lanes of Springfield Road, when he collided with the red Harley Davidson motorcycle which had been travelling in the oncoming westbound lanes of Springfield Road. The impact of the collision ejected Kliner into the windshield of the Honda sedan.

Since then, the man often referred to as “Kelowna’s Santa” has updated his Facebook from the hospital to update dozens of well-wishers on his current state.

“I am alive, in a lot of pain and more to tell you but it will have to wait a bit. Thank you for all the well wishes and concerns so far,” said Santa Tom.

Related: UPDATE: Jumper on Kelowna bridge taken to hospital

The driver of the Honda Civic, an 84 year-old Kelowna man, suffered seemingly minor non-life threatening injuries. As a precaution, he was transported by BC Ambulance Service to hospital for a full medical assessment.

Related: Truck torched at Mission Hill Winery in suspected arson

Focused on determining the causal factors in this crash, a collision re-constructionist of the RCMP Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services attended and examined the scene.

The Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section has assumed the ongoing investigation, and are urging any independent witnesses to come forward to speak with police. Witnesses are asked to contact Const. Troy Bevan of the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section at 250-762-3300.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Federal NDP financial troubles continue as party reports raising less than $5M in 2017
Next story
Update: Motorcyclist loses his life in long weekend crash in the Shuswap

Just Posted

Check the price before you pump

Gas prices vary across Kelowna

Santa Tom in hospital after motorcycle crash

A collision has left Santa Tom is in hospital with serious injuries

Police search for Kelowna woman for attempted vehicle theft

The woman was seen Sept. 1 on Toovey Road

Bike thief sought in Kelowna

Police are looking for a break-and-enter suspect who stole a bike

Biking the Okanagan countryside for MS

MS Bike Okanagan Experience takes place Sept. 8 and 9

‘Paws’ this weekend and fight animal cruelty in B.C.

The BC SPCA is centralizing it’s Paws for a Cause event to just six community events in B.C.

Study concludes Canadian oilpatch rules could cut global emissions

Canada’s industry has rules that if adopted worldwide could make a big dent in global greenhouse gas emissions

Chair, knives and bottle caps: 3 anglers clean up B.C. lake by magnet fishing

Magnet fishing helps clean up B.C. waters as detectors hope to find neat gadgets and trinkets

Update: Motorcyclist loses his life in long weekend crash in the Shuswap

Accidents take place at two problem intersections just a day apart

B.C. mountain biker heads to world championships

Elliot Jamieson to race in Switzerland Sunday

‘B.C.’s worst fire season’ might be over

Cooling temps and the declining risk of dry lightning have lead to reduced fire activity.

Okanagan Heat rebound by drawing with Wolfpack

CIS Canada West men’s soccer action in Kelowna

Colin Kaepernick’s Nike deal prompts #justburnit reaction on social media

People are burning shoes, cutting out Nike swooshes in protest of NFL star

B.C. lawyer says medical marijuana users have right to buy pot, just like others

Vancouver is seeking a court injunction to shut down 50 medical pot shops that remain unlicensed

Most Read