Santa won’t be bringing snow for Christmas in the Central Okanagan

The chance of snow falling in the Central Okanagan is low as Environment Canada isn’t forecasting a white Christmas this year.

Starting Dec. 22, there will be a high-pressure system leading to clear skies which will end on Christmas Eve. Going into Christmas Day, there’s a high possibility of rain and a less than 25 per cent chance of snow.

Residents of the Okanagan shouldn’t be surprised by the snow-less Christmas, because in years past there has only been a 50 per cent likelihood for flurries.

In 2019, the temperature hovered around 0 C and it was mostly a mixture of sun and clouds. Kelowna only had 1 cm of snow on the ground for Christmas morning back in 2018.

