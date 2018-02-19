SAR suspends search for missing man at Sun Peaks

RCMP will continue to search for a missing man near Kamloops but SAR has suspended their role

Kamloops Search and Rescue (KSAR) are no longer looking for the missing 19-year-old man at Sun Peaks.

Ryan Shtuka went missing Friday night after attending a party at a residence on Burfield Drive at Sun Peaks.

He is believed to have walked from the party to his home, however, he never showed up for his job the next day and has not been active on Social Media or cellular networks since the time he was last seen.

RCMP are still fulling engaged in the search for Shtuka.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says the RCMP helicopter was searching the area on Monday and officers are on scene in the Sun Peaks village as well as meeting with family members.

Yesterday KSAR had 22 members involved in the search including, search dogs, snowmobiles, drones with infrared cameras and helicopters — as well as 74 volunteers from the community.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Shtuka is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

