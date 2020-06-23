Sarsons Beach Park expansion starts June 24

The $230,000 project will create more park space for users

Work on expanding Sarsons Beach Park will start on June 24 and last until the end of August. (City of Kelowna)

Starting on Wednesday, June 24, expect construction crews at Sarsons Beach Park as the city’s expansion project in the area starts.

Located in Kelowna’s Lower Mission area, Sarsons Beach Park will be expanded by 0.28 acres to create more space for park-goers. The current facilities at the park include small grassy areas, a playground, picnic tables as well as washrooms.

Construction crews will demolish a city-owned rental property south of the park, install a new lawn area, remove the fencing, and remove some hedges around the Okanagan Mission Activity Centre to open the space further.

The $230,000 project will follow city bylaws as it relates to noise, which means work will be limited to Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Access to the park will be limited while work is ongoing.

Crews will be working in the area until the end of August.

