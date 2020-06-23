Work on expanding Sarsons Beach Park will start on June 24 and last until the end of August. (City of Kelowna)

Sarsons Beach Park expansion starts June 24

The $230,000 project will create more park space for users

Starting on Wednesday, June 24, expect construction crews at Sarsons Beach Park as the city’s expansion project in the area starts.

Located in Kelowna’s Lower Mission area, Sarsons Beach Park will be expanded by 0.28 acres to create more space for park-goers. The current facilities at the park include small grassy areas, a playground, picnic tables as well as washrooms.

Construction crews will demolish a city-owned rental property south of the park, install a new lawn area, remove the fencing, and remove some hedges around the Okanagan Mission Activity Centre to open the space further.

The $230,000 project will follow city bylaws as it relates to noise, which means work will be limited to Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Access to the park will be limited while work is ongoing.

Crews will be working in the area until the end of August.

READ: Family launches fundraiser for Lower Mainland father who died in Kelowna

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

City of Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Campaign launched to create first-ever Chair in Brachytherapy in the Interior
Next story
B.C.’s COVID-19 modelling on track for next phase of reopening

Just Posted

North Westside residents ask for study to determine if they should stay in regional district

The study will determine if the area should be its own municipality or stay within the RDCO

Sarsons Beach Park expansion starts June 24

The $230,000 project will create more park space for users

Several Okanagan movie theatres to open July 3

Select theatres in Kelowna, Vernon, Penticton and Kamloops are reopening

Campaign launched to create first-ever Chair in Brachytherapy in the Interior

A group of seven donors from the region have made significant personal donations totaling $1.9 million

Family launches fundraiser for Lower Mainland father who died in Kelowna

There are two fundraisers, both of which will support Kashif Sheikh’s family

B.C.’s COVID-19 modelling on track for next phase of reopening

Low cases show extra activities can be handled, Dr. Henry says

B.C. Mountie sentenced in ‘particularly heinous’ revenge porn case

Former RCMP officer uploaded videos of explicit acts with fellow Mountie to pornography website

COLUMN: MP Gray, flags for personal Canada Day celebrations

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray’s column

Walmart Canada investigating after ‘All Lives Matter’ shirts cause outrage

Shirts are sold by a third-party seller and the company says it is reviewing the items

B.C. to begin to test sewage to find clues about where COVID-19 has spread

Health officials say pilot project has begun in Vancouver

COVID-19: B.C. records 13 new cases, one death of senior in longterm care

Province has had 2,835 test positive cases overall

Vernon man urges province to buy Okanagan Lake property

Mike Brown launches petition for government to purchase historic Okanagan Landing property

Unstable slope puts five North Shuswap properties under evacuation order

Seven additional properties in the Lee Creek area issued evacuation alerts

Penticton RCMP investigating hit-and-run involving multiple vehicles

Witnesses reported a black Volkswagen Jetta colliding with multiple vehicles near Eastside Rd

Most Read