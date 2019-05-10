Saskatoon police officer resigns after drunken Remembrance Day sex assault

Judge gave Robert Brown a conditional discharge and 75 hours of community service

A Saskatoon police officer who received a conditional discharge after pleading guilty to a sexual assault charge has resigned from the force, effective immediately.

Robert Brown, who was a constable, was accused of inappropriately touching a woman while he was off duty at a Remembrance Day event at the local armoury in 2017.

Brown, who is also a member of the North Saskatchewan Regiment infantry reserve, was charged by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service in April 2018.

The lawyer for the 16-year police service member told court last month that the officer was intoxicated at the time of the assault and was undergoing treatment.

The judge gave Brown a conditional discharge and 75 hours of community service, ruling that she believed he was unlikely to reoffend and the assault was out of character.

Brown was suspended without pay after he was charged, but police say an internal review of his conduct has now been halted. (CJWW, CTV Saskatoon)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Summerland construction activity shows increase in 2019

Just Posted

Peachland residents spot multiple bears in neighbourhoods

People in Peachland Neighbours Facebook group said they wish no harm to bears

Gear up and grab your pup; Dirty Mutter returns to Kelowna

The canine obstacle course returns September

Motorized scooter accident sends elderly West Kelowna woman to hospital

The accident happened just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon

Big brother, big winner: Kelowna local wins reality TV show

Dane Rupert won Big Brother Canada season 7 Thursday night

Within Sight looks to spread positivity through metal music

The U.S. band will perform in Kelowna May 24

Okanagan Music Rundown: From Majestic Downfall to the Apollo Suns your week will be filled with great live music

Pencil these great shows into your calendar this week

Trio of endangered owls hatch at B.C. breeding program

There is hope owls could be released into the wild as soon as next spring

Summerland construction activity shows increase in 2019

Total value of building permits so far this year at $19,047,800

Foul play ruled out for Vernon man recovering from head injury, witnesses still sought

A Go Fund Me has been set up to aid Darrell Moulsdale with expenses related to his recovery.

B.C. MLA wants to ban sale of flavoured nicotine juice to stop teens from vaping

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone introduced a private member’s bill in the legislature

Grey whales just making a ‘pit stop’ along B.C. coast, expert says

The whales are likely en route to Alaska, research scientist explains

Transit police officer shot at Surrey SkyTrain station ‘excited to be back at work’

Josh Harms was shot in the arm at Scott Road station on Jan. 30

Woman traumatized after seeing bear carcass disposed of at B.C. landfill

WARNING: Story contains an image that may be disturbing to some readers

Warm weather smashes records along B.C.’s south coast, with more sun to come

Pitt Meadows broke a 140-year-old temperature record on Thursday, according to Environment Canada

Most Read