‘Sasquatch Egg’ boulder crashes onto Highway 7 near Harrison Mills

A “Sasquatch Egg” of a boulder came crashing down onto Lougheed Highway near Harrison Mills on Wednesday (Oct. 27). (Photo/Russell Purcell)A “Sasquatch Egg” of a boulder came crashing down onto Lougheed Highway near Harrison Mills on Wednesday (Oct. 27). (Photo/Russell Purcell)
The boulder left a three-foot hole in the asphalt along Highway 7. The hole was quickly filled. (Photo/Russell Purcell)The boulder left a three-foot hole in the asphalt along Highway 7. The hole was quickly filled. (Photo/Russell Purcell)

A six-foot boulder barreling down the mountain was a rude awakening for motorists in the Harrison Mills area on Wednesday (Oct. 27) morning.

Witness Russell Purcell posted a picture of the massive rock just off the Lougheed Highway west of the Sasquatch Inn. He called it a “Sasquatch Egg”

“Luckily, no vehicles or people were flattened,” Purcell wrote in a Facebook post. “At least they filled the hole.”

The boulder left a three-foot-wide hole in the road before it came to rest just off the shoulder. While some vehicles were able to avoid the hole before it was filled, others were not so lucky, like Corin Hamilton.

“My poor Ford Fusion,” she said. “Not really built to deep dive into a crater.”

RELATED: Truck-sized boulder snarls traffic near Boston Bar

Kim Price drove straight into the hole that morning; it was still dark and raining at that time.

“I noticed this big thing on the left, then bam! Right over the boulder dent,” she wrote on Facebook. “Good thing I was in my truck. I don’t think my car could’ve weathered that. I couldn’t believe it.”

While the boulder likely tumbled on its own accord, Brandi Mae Lane suggested a more hair-raising possibility.

“I think Sasquatch hucked that boulder down from up on the cliff above!” she said.

“I heard that they are very upset about the lasst election results,” Chris Lepine joked.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizHarrison Hot SpringsTraffic

Previous story
B.C. greenhouse gas emissions up 5%, not counting forest offsets
Next story
Boardwalk by Hotel Eldorado now accessible following injunction to City of Kelowna

Just Posted

Researchers analyzed more than 1,200 Reddit posts to gather data. (Pexels photo)
Young people are quitting vaping due to health impacts: UBC Okanagan study

Bears are still active in West Kelowna. (Black Press Media file)
Food-conditioned bears still active in West Kelowna neighbourhoods: WildsafeBC

Halloween. (Pxhere.com photo)
Chilly, starry Halloween in store for Okanagan-Shuswap trick-or-treaters

Kelowna Fire Department. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Minor garage fire doused by Kelowna residents, 1 person injured