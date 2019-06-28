Charlie the cat is on the mend after surgery

Sat-on-cat on the mend after surgery in Kamloops

Charlie had hip surgery after someone sat on him

  • Jun. 28, 2019 4:33 p.m.
  • News

Charlie the kitten is likely hip to the fact he has nine lives — and he may have used one of them in getting desperately needed surgery.

A rescue animal being sheltered by the Kamloops and District Humane Society, Charlie is recovering after undergoing surgery for a broken hip. It is alleged that Charlie was accidently sat on by someone.

According to Barbara Zibrik, executive director of the society, Charlie is a tough kitty to keep down.

“He’s a really happy little kitten,” she said. “He just hasn’t stopped purring through the whole thing and I marvel at that.”

The broken hip was discovered after Charlie was rescued and it was promptly treated by Sandy Jamieson at The Cat Hospital in Kamloops.

The humane society is now trying to raise money to cover the cost of that treatment and any additional costs going forward.

“Dr. Sandy gave a huge discount,” Zibrik said. “Even with that, it’s still $1,000.”

As the humane society is run by volunteers and operates through the generosity of the community, Zibrik hopes people will rally behind Charlie and help cover the cost of his treatment.

“The surgery took place last week and he’s recovering very well,” she said.

The fact Charlie is so young improves his chances of experiencing a full recovery, which Zibrik said looks likely.

Down the road, once Charlie’s hip has completely healed, the humane society will be looking to find him a loving family in the community.

Until then, he’s been recovering in the home of one of the humane society’s volunteers.

Zibrik said the Kamloops and District Humane Society fosters its animals in homes of volunteers, rather than in cages.

She said the smaller scale of the organization, with a smaller overhead, means more of the funds raised can go directly to animals in its care.

According to Zibrik, that’s 98 cents of every dollar going straight to caring for the animals. Approximately 250 animals go through the humane society every year.

Donations for Charlie can be sent online via paypal.com or canadahelps.org if donors look up Kamloops and District Humane Society at those sites.

Money can also be directly e-transferred to kamloopshumanesociety@gmail.com.

In-person donations can be dropped off at Petland, at Notre Dame Drive and Dalhousie Drive in Southgate, or at the Cat Hospital, at 1338 Battle Street just east of downtown.

Donations of more than $10 are tax deductible.

