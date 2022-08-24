Vernon Search and Rescue safely rescued a group stranded on Okanagan Lake Tuesday, Aug. 23. (Facebook photo)

Vernon Search and Rescue safely rescued a group stranded on Okanagan Lake Tuesday, Aug. 23. (Facebook photo)

Saved after boaters are stranded on Okanagan Lake

Group was rescued by Vernon Search and Rescue on Aug. 23

If you’re heading out on a local lake, pay attention to weather changes.

That’s the advice from Vernon Search and Rescue, tasked by Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Tuesday, Aug. 23, to locate and rescue a group that had become stranded on Okanagan Lake.

“Our boat crew responded, found the subjects and brought them to shore,” said VSAR on its Facebook page. “It took our team about two hours start to finish but it was a much longer, and wetter night for our stranded floaters.”

Tuesday night’s storm, while not in the forecast, could be seen building for several hours.

“Keep an eye on the weather, and have the ability to adapt to changes,” said VSAR. “If you do not have the gear, skills or experience to safely respond to unexpected changes it’s smart to come up with a different plan.”

READ MORE: Vernon mayor seeks second term

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Search and RescueVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Indecent exposure, and mishandling of drug evidence top latest misconduct by B.C. RCMP officers
Next story
$118M announced for B.C. family doctors amid new payment model transition

Just Posted

Conceptual rendering of 227-unit project planned for Boynton Place on Knox Mt. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
‘We all deserve to be treated with respect’: Acting mayor addresses angry comments at Kelowna council

File photo (Jill Hayward photo)
Both hips broken following bird attack on man in Chase

Fires in North Okanagan.
Lightning caused fires in the North Okanagan

Children aged 5-12 from Rivne, Ukraine haD artwork available for purchase at the Rotary Centre for the Arts in Kelowna to support their fathers and brothers fighting in the war with Russia from May 15-31, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
Kelowna stands with Ukraine on Independence Day

Pop-up banner image