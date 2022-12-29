Kamloops police warn of scammers asking for money to help a loved one in legal trouble. (File photo)

Kamloops police warn of scammers asking for money to help a loved one in legal trouble. (File photo)

Scammers in Kamloops demand in-person meeting with targets

Police warn of ruse when someone asks for money to help a loved one in legal trouble

  • Dec. 29, 2022 2:00 p.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

Kamloops RCMP have received multiple reports of fraud recently.

Police say scammers are posing as either legal counsel or as friends of the victim’s family members, claiming they need money to pay for bail or legal fees.

“While scam phone calls have, unfortunately, become very common, the crimes committed today are particularly concerning as the offenders are attempting to make arrangements to meet with the victims personally,” Sgt. Kevin McIntyre said on Dec. 28.

“We would like the public to understand the bail process in Canada is very different than what is portrayed on American television, which would never involve meeting a stranger in a parking lot or restaurant. It is important to never give out personal information or your home address.”

The Law Society of British Columbia maintains a lawyer directory to confirm active lawyers in the province and the Kamloops RCMP can help anyone who may be concerned that their loved ones have been taken into custody.

Police are investigating the scams. Anyone with information is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

Read more: ‘It was very successful’: Rotary clubs distribute 600 Christmas dinners in Salmon Arm

Read more: ‘Winters were brutal:’ Former drug user urges compassion for people living rough in Salmon Arm



newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

fraudfraud preventionKamloops

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Skaters in Revelstoke take to the road
Next story
Vehicle crashes into Kelowna restaurant on Highway 97

Just Posted

A vehicle is seen sitting inside Montanna’s restaurant on Highway 97 in Kelowna. (Photo/reddit)
Vehicle crashes into Kelowna restaurant on Highway 97

RCMP on scene at Cactus Road in Kelowna. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)
UPDATE: Man arrested in police standoff at Kelowna home, situation continues

Creekside Estate Villas located in South Pandosy area. (Google)
Kelowna condo residents without hot water for 8 days, no help in sight

(Photo/Big White Ski Resort)
Riders rescued after ice shuts down Big White chair lift