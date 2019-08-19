Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer speaks at a press conference at Hotel Saskatchewan in Regina, Saskatchewan on Wednesday August 14, 2019. Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is arguing that the federal ethics commissioner’s stinging conclusions about Justin Trudeau’s handling of the SNC-Lavalin affair appear to align with a criminal offence. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell

Scheer repeats call on RCMP to investigate Trudeau’s actions in SNC affair

Ethics watchdog Mario Dion found that Trudeau violated the Conflict of Interest Act

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says the federal ethics commissioner’s stinging conclusions about Justin Trudeau’s handling of the SNC-Lavalin affair appear to align with a criminal offence.

Speaking in St. Catharines, Ont., Scheer says he’s asked the head of the Mounties to take another look at the prime minister’s actions to determine whether he violated the Criminal Code for obstruction of justice.

Scheer shared a letter he wrote to RCMP commissioner Brenda Lucki in which he urged her to use all the resources at her disposal to investigate the matter.

Last week, a report by ethics watchdog Mario Dion concluded that Trudeau violated the Conflict of Interest Act by improperly pressuring former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould to stop a criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin on corruption charges.

VIDEO: Trudeau broke ethics law in SNC-Lavalin affair, watchdog finds

Dion concluded that Trudeau’s attempts to influence Wilson-Raybould on the matter contravened the act, which prohibits public office holders from using their position to try to influence a decision that would improperly further the private interests of a third party.

Trudeau has refused to apologize for his actions, but says he takes full responsibility for what occurred and promises to create a new protocol for ministers, staff and bureaucrats when discussing a specific prosecution with the attorney general.

The Canadian Press

